Art to Heal Traumatic Experiences Onlineprinters Supports "On the Road" Graffiti Project

Presently, there are still many people who see their only chance of survival in fleeing to Europe. This includes families with children and teenagers travelling all by themselves. Until they arrive in a European country, many refugees have experienced traumatic events. Half of all refugees are traumatized suffering from the events for the rest of their lives. The counselling and treatment centre of Refugio München supports refugee children and teenagers. The Refugio art workshop helps refugee children and adolescents overcome their trauma by providing education and art therapy classes. Often these classes are the only opportunity for children and teenagers to tell their story and process what has happened.

Set of postcards for donors, sponsors and customers

Since 2017, Onlineprinters, one of the biggest print shops in Europe to sell printed products through the internet, has been one of the sponsors of the charitable association. In addition to donating money, the print provider also supports Refugio München with its printed products. At the end of the year, the online print shop and the aid organization designed a set of postcards together for a Christmas mailing. For this purpose, photos of the "on the road" art project were printed on quality postcards and sent to sponsors of the association and to selected customers of Onlineprinters as a Christmas greeting. Michael Fries, CEO of Onlineprinters explains: "The commitment of Refugio München for refugees is unique. In particular, the art therapy classes to overcome trauma show the healing effect of creative activities. We highly appreciate this social commitment and we are happy to support the wonderful work they are doing." In 2017, Onlineprinters supported Refugio München with cash donations and donations in kind worth €5,000.

The "on the road" art project

From June to September 2017, more than 100 children, teenagers and young adults met each week to work on a collective mural painting which now decorates the wall of the former Bavarian barracks in Munich, today a collective accommodation centre for refugees.

The set of postcards comprises six postcards and one card with additional information on the project complete with banderole and label. The pictures were created by photographer Sabine Mayer, who heads the art project, together with Stefano Giuriati. The set of postcards was translated into more than ten languages and produced in an overall run of 1,200 copies.

About Refugio München

Refugio München is one the largest psychosocial treatment centres for refugees and torture victims in Germany. Their efforts focus on working with traumatised people and giving them the chance to process their experiences. The Bavarian state capital Munich is one of the major sponsors. Additionally, the association relies on donations from the private sector and private sponsors.

About Onlineprinters

The Onlineprinters Group is one of Europe's leading online printers, has more than 1,300 employees and produced over 2.5 billion printed products last year. Through its 18 web shops, the group delivers printed products to 800,000 customers in 30 European countries. Internationally, the online print provider is known under the brand name of Onlineprinters, in Germany it operates as diedruckerei.de. UK's market leader Solopress and Scandinavia's key player LaserTryk are part of the Onlineprinters Group. The product assortment comprises more than 1,500 printed products from business cards, stationery and flyers to catalogues, brochures and large-format advertising systems. Onlineprinters produces customized products on an industrial scale: The company's pillars of success are online sales, IT-based production and "gang run printing". The latter uses so-called combined blocks to collectively produce print jobs which minimizes costs and reduces the environmental impact.

