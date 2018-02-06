Golf Club installation provides a 31% Energy reduction, delivering significant Financial and Environmental Benefits

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) is pleased to announce that the company has successfully completed an installation at Sandford Springs Golf Club & Hotel. in Kingsclere, Reading, U.K.

An energy reduction of 31% has been initially recorded and will provide significant financial and environmental benefits. An impressive return on investment was achieved, The Smartcool technology will now be installed on further Leaderboard sites, The Oxfordshire and Dale Hill golf resorts are due to be completed within the next few weeks.

The Smartcool technology was applied to a number of Mitsubishi Heat Pumps along with various other A/C units. Independent measurement of energy savings is being carried out by using Panoramic Power energy sub-monitoring in accordance with IPMVP (International Performance Measurement Verification Protocol).

Nick Weedon, Smartcool's National Sales Manager responsible for the Anesco and Leaderboard account said, " This install is another successful project designed and executed by the Smartcool UK team. The site was quick to install and has delivered instant savings that have already surpassed expectations. This further broadens the base of Smartcool installations bringing both financial and environmental benefits. Working with Tom Moran and his management team was a win-win experience accomplishing multiple goals for their enterprise. I look forward to working with Tom on subsequent sites and projects within his group."

About Leaderboard Golf

Leaderboard Golf Ltd are a company that owns four renowned Golf Clubs in the South of England, including The Oxfordshire Golf Club near Oxford, Sandford Springs Golf Club near Basingstoke, Dale Hill Golf Club near Tonbridge and The Royal Tunbridge Wells & Chart Hills Golf Club near Ashford in Kent.

Leaderboard are dedicated to re-development upon purchase of any course, improving the facilities to ensure they are among the very best in their respective regions. They currently employ about 200 staff and are committed to driving down energy and improving the environment.

About Anesco

Anesco were founded in 2010 and were born out of SSE who is one of the UK's leading energy suppliers. Anesco employs about 150 permanent members of staff and up to 600 contractors at any one time. With reported revenue of £213.7m and an operating profit of £24.6m in 2016 it has ensured their continued stay in The Sunday Times Fast Track 100, toping it twice in 2013 and 2014. Their continued success has seen them collect multiple national awards in the energy efficiency market place.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSXV: SSC) (OTC Pink: SSCFF) (FSE: R3W) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3, ESM and ECOHome are Smartcool's unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

For further information

WEB www.smartcool.net and www.smartcooleco3.com EMAIL info@smartcool.net

Investor inquiries

Mike Kordysz

Vice President, Investor Relations

TEL +1 604 904 8632EMAIL mike.kordysz@smartcool.net

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate" and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the company's belief in the growth opportunities in the Israel. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company's website, www.smartcool.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.