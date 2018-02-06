

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has called Democratic lawmakers, who did not appreciate his State of the Union address (SOTU) last week, as unpatriotic and treasonous.



Democrats were critical of the remarks the President made in his address to a joint session of Congress last Tuesday.



They derided Trump's calls for bipartisanship as farcical, decision to extend Guantanamo Bay as damaging to US national security, and said the tone was of 'a divider-in-chief.'



Speaking on Tax Reforms during a visit to Sheffer Corporation's manufacturing plant in Cincinnati on Monday, Trump vehemently criticized the Opposition members.



'They would rather see Trump do badly. It's very selfish. And it got to a point where I really didn't even want to look too much during the speech over to that side. Because, honestly, it was bad energy,' he said, referring to the apparent disapproving mood reflected on Democratic lawmakers' faces while listening to Trump's speech.



'You've got half the room going totally crazy, wild - they loved everything, they want to do something great for our country,' Trump said of the cheering Republican Senators and Representatives. 'And you have the other side, even on positive news, they were like death and un-American', Trump added.



Trump had claimed that his high-profile speech had the highest television audience numbers in history.



But Nielsen ratings show that three of Trump's predecessors surpassed his audience numbers during their first State of the Union address.



The Democratic Congressmen 'didn't seem to love our country very much, according to Trump, who called them 'treasonous.'



