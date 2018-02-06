OnProcess Technology, a global pioneer in service supply chain management and optimization, will be a featured speaker at Spare Parts Business Platform in Stockholm, Sweden, taking place February 13-14, 2018. The company will showcase three success stories of global brands that transformed their traditional operations into streamlined, digitally-driven supply chains.

The sixth annual Spare Parts Business Platform conference is focused on how to optimize spare parts operations through value-based pricing, digitization, business model innovations, e-commerce and optimized inventory management.

"Traditional post-sale supply chains are largely manual and have fragmented, siloed order management and asset recovery processes. As a result, they are notoriously inefficient and riddled with high costs and visibility holes. However, by transitioning to digitally-driven global operations, businesses can achieve dramatic efficiencies, cost savings and customer experience improvements. I'm looking toward to discussing the steps businesses can take to transition to this new, highly effective model," said Buddie Ceronie, VP, Business Development EMEA, OnProcess Technology.

OnProcess will be presenting "How 3 Leading Brands Transitioned to Digitally-Driven Supply Chains" on February 14, 2018 at 12:00 pm. Attendees will learn how Elekta set up £10 million in savings and maximizes equipment uptime, how a leading technology company saw Level 0/1 case resolutions skyrocket while No Fault Founds plummeted, and how a global healthcare manufacturer saved $3.97 million and boosted reverse supply chain productivity.

Conference attendees are also encouraged to visit OnProcess' booth to learn more about digitally-driven post-sale supply chains. Visitors can see a demo of OnProcess OPTvision, the only control tower that combines real-time, end-to-end visibility with analytics-driven alerts to radically improve service supply chain operations.

