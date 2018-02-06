Global Regenerative Medicine Landscape Report 2017 - Financing, Mergers and Acquisitions & Alliances Trends

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The competitive landscape for regenerative medicine continues to evolve. As private sector investment in active players continues, efforts by governments in the US and EU are helping to advance the field, including the recent passage of the 21st Century Cures Act in the US, providing a special status pathway for regenerative medicine advanced therapies. Over the past five years, deal-making has occurred at a rapid pace, and regenerative medicine-focused biotech companies have drawn top dollar in both partnering and mergers and acquisitions.

The regenerative medicine market is undergoing many changes, and involves several modalities, from cell and gene therapies, to gene editing technologies, and tissue regeneration products. Devices, including tissue engineering products, currently dominate the marketed regenerative medicine portfolio, but this is expected to change as the pipeline for pharmaceuticals, namely cell and gene therapies, numbers in the thousands and includes a strong Phase II program as well as many novel candidates awaiting approval.

For the purposes of this report, the regenerative medicine market is broadly divided into device and therapy categories in the Key Company Players in Regenerative Medicine, Regenerative Medicine Approved Product Trends, and Regenerative Medicine Pipeline Trends chapters, followed by further market segmentation. The regenerative medicine device category includes biologic bone regenerative and repair devices, biologic soft tissue regeneration and repair devices, musculoskeletal scaffolds, and other tissue engineering products. The regenerative medicine therapy category covers cell therapies, gene therapies, and gene editing.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 THE REGENERATIVE MEDICINE LANDSCAPE

Both the US and EU have specialized pathways for regenerative medicines

Modalities in regenerative medicine

Bibliography

3 KEY COMPANY PLAYERS IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Across the marketed product portfolio, many players are emerging as leaders

Active developers in the pipeline include large and small companies

Bibliography

4 REGENERATIVE MEDICINE APPROVED PRODUCT TRENDS

Marketed products in regenerative medicine are dominated by devices

Bone grafts and cell therapies account for the largest concentration of marketed regenerative medicines

Musculoskeletal conditions lead the indications for approved or launched regenerative medicines

Availability of launched regenerative medicine products varies between therapies and devices

Bibliography

5 REGENERATIVE MEDICINE PIPELINE TRENDS

The pipeline is being driven by cell and gene therapies

Devices in development span multiple product types, but tend to focus on bone fractures and defects

Early-stage research is supporting regenerative medicine therapies

Noteworthy regenerative medicines are on the brink of approval

In vivo gene therapies represent nearly one-third of the regenerative medicine pharmaceuticals pipeline

The majority of regenerative medicines are in development for cancer or rare diseases

The regenerative medicine product type employed varies across therapy areas

Bibliography

6 DEAL-MAKING TRENDS IN REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

Regenerative medicine financing trends

Regenerative medicine mergers and acquisitions trends

Regenerative medicine alliances trends

Bibliography

7 APPENDIX



