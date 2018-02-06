Organizational Development Expert Steven Buck Joins London Office as Principal Consultant



REDWOOD CITY, Calif., 2018-02-06 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Glint, the people success platform that helps leading organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve business results, announced the opening of its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in London, United Kingdom. London's reputation for being a center of innovation makes it an ideal location for Glint to expand its global footprint.



The new headquarters will house the strategic business functions for the region, including customer success, sales, and people science. With customers like Sky and Pentland Brands headquartered in the UK and increasing demand for improved employee listening across the region, Glint's London office will serve as a new base for establishing close partnerships with customers and strengthening relationships in EMEA.



Glint is proud to have appointed Steven Buck, a Chartered Occupational Psychologist and an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society, as a Principal Organizational Development Science Consultant on the people science team for the EMEA region. Buck brings over 17 years of experience in the field of employee research and organizational development.



"Glint has created an exceptional platform that brings elegant design and real-time analytic insights to employee engagement. As evidenced by its rapidly-growing number of clients based in Europe, Glint has already begun to lead a global movement that prioritizes the employee experience," said Buck. "I couldn't be happier to join the team and assist Glint in capitalizing on the voracious appetite in the EMEA market for continuous employee feedback to drive business results."



The expansion into EMEA and new additions to the Glint ecosystem come as a direct response to the widespread change in the way organizations approach engagement, development, and business performance. This is coupled with a growing demand for rich analytical capabilities that reflect the employee sentiment in real time.



"Today employee engagement is one of the biggest competitive differentiators in business," said Jim Barnett, CEO of Glint. "As home to many of the world's most established and high-growth companies and a mature market eager to improve its corporate climate, London is an ideal choice for us to continue to grow and execute on our mission to help people be happier and more successful at work worldwide."



ABOUT GLINT INC.



Glint is the people success platform that leverages real-time people data to help global organizations increase employee engagement, develop their people, and improve results. Leading brands like United Airlines, Intuit, and Sky leverage Glint's unique combination of intuitive design, sophisticated analytics, and actionable intelligence to help employees be happier and more successful at work. For more information, please visit www.glintinc.com.



