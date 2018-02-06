The fraud trial of three former Tesco executives has been abandoned after one of the defendants suffered a heart attack. Judge Deborah Taylor discharged the jury on 5 February, explaining it would not be "right and proper" to continue with Carl Rogberg, the former finance director of Tesco's UK business, awaiting surgery after being taken ill the previous week. Taylor told the jury: "It has been a long period and I know it must be quite frustrating for you not to come to a conclusion at the end ...

