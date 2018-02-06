Jersey-based firm Highland Gold Mining announced on Tuesday that a definitive feasibility study completed by international consultancy group Fluor showed that its Kekura asset in Far Eastern Russia had an estimated 16-year lifespan. Kekura's sequential and combined open-pit and underground operations were tapped to contain gold reserves of 2m ounces at a grade of 7g/t in addition to having its original eight-year lifespan from an earlier preliminary feasibility study doubled. The project was ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...