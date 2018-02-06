Markets in Asia followed Wall Street's lead to finish sharply lower on Tuesday, after huge losses were posted by US markets overnight. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 4.73% to 21,610.24, as the yen weakened 0.18% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 109.29. Carmakers, financial plays and technology firms led the losses, as Toyota closed down 2.87% and SoftBank lost 4.9%. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite lost 3.38% to 3,369.71, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite fell ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...