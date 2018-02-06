alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor: The alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Monitor: January In Review

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / During January 2018, alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor, a Research and Investor Intelligence firm, published three alphaDIRECT Management Series and hosted three alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series, as part of its ongoing Investor Intelligence program covering EnergyTech, Cleantech, Emerging Growth and the BioEconomy. Our mission is to help companies better communicate with stakeholders and provide investors with insights into key aspects of the company's strategy, operations and technology.

Below is a brief summary of January's publications.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) BioEconomy Investor, a division of alphaDIRECT Advisors, discussed the Fly Green Day event at Chicago O'Hare Airport and the logistics model of supplying renewable jet fuel to commercial airlines using the existing airport fueling infrastructure with Chief Executive Officer of Gevo, Inc., Dr. Patrick Gruber. Gevo is a leading renewable technology, chemical products, and next generation biofuels company. Gevo has developed proprietary technology that uses a combination of synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, chemistry and chemical engineering to focus primarily on the production of isobutanol, as well as related products from renewable feedstocks.

To read the full article, please follow the link below: http://bioeconomyinvestor.com/companycontent/gevo-fly-green-day-2018.

UQM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UQM) alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor conducted a review of UQM Technologies Inc. and its strategic partnership with China National Heavy-Duty Truck Group CO. ("CNHTC"), the parent company of Sinotruk, one of the largest commercial vehicle manufacturers in the world. UQM Technologies is a developer and manufacturer of power-dense, high-efficiency electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers and fuel cell compressors for the commercial truck, bus, automotive, marine, and industrial markets. A major emphasis for UQM is developing propulsion systems for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. UQM is TS 16949 and ISO 14001 certified and located in Longmont, Colorado

To read the full article, please follow the link below: https://energytechinvestor.com/companycontent/uqm-strategic-partnership-sinotruk-2018.

VivoPower International, PLC. (NASDAQ: VVPR) alphaDIRECT EnergyTech Investor conducted a review of VivoPower International PLC and its position in the solar value chain and its unique business model and growth strategy, with VivoPower's CEO, Carl Weatherley-White. VivoPower is a global solar power producer and storage company that develops, owns and operates photovoltaic (PV) solar projects in a capital efficient manner. VivoPower partners with long-term investors, suppliers and developers to accelerate the growth of its operating portfolio of solar projects.

To read the full article, please follow the link below: https://energytechinvestor.com/companycontent/vvpr-solar-value-chain-1-24-2018/.

Archived alphaDIRECT Virtual Conference Series for January 2018

Gevo, Inc. Corporate Update Presentation (Dr. Patrick Gruber)

VivoPower International, PLC (VVPR) Overview Presentation (Mr. Carl Weatherley-White)

E-Finity's Business Operations and the Marketplace from a Distributor's Point of View (Mr. Jeff Beiter)

