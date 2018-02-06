Wiretap Launches Aware Data Management Module To Facilitate General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance On Enterprise Collaboration Platforms

Under GDPR, content on a collaboration platform can fall into the category of personal data; the Aware Data Management Module provides the requisite tools to help organizations comply with GDPR Articles 5, 12, 15 and 17.

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Wiretap, a leading innovator of solutions designed to enhance security and governance of enterprise collaboration environments, today announced general availability of its Aware Data Management Module™, a solution designed to help organizations comply with Articles 5, 12, 15 and 17 of the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). One of the most sweeping reforms in data privacy in more than two decades, GDPR will be enforced starting May 25, 2018.

The Aware Data Management Module gives information security, risk and data privacy officers around the world a solution for GDPR compliance within enterprise collaboration platforms, such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Yammer®, and Workplace by Facebook. The module specifically addresses the following GDPR articles directly related to personal information or content exchanged or housed on social collaboration platforms:



- Article 5: Principles relating to the processing of personal data. Processing of the personal data should follow the principles of:

Lawfulness, fairness & transparency

Purpose limitation

Data minimization

Accuracy

Storage limitation

Integrity & confidentiality



The controller must take appropriate measures to provide communication to people in a concise, transparent, intelligible and easily accessible form

Information should be provided in writing, or by other means, such as electronically

- Article 12: Transparent information, communication, and modalities for the exercise of the rights of the data subject

- Article 15: Right of access by the data subject. Under GDPR, individuals will have the right to obtain:

Confirmation that their data is being processed;

Access to their personal data; andOther supplementary information - this largely corresponds to the information that should be provided in a privacy notice

People have the "right to be forgotten" when there is no compelling reason to continue processing their personal data

The controller is obligated to erase personal data without undue delay

- Article 17: Right to erasure

"This is a transformative moment for personal data privacy around the world, and organizations must be prepared to comply with GDPR mandates whether they operate in the European Union or not," said Wiretap CEO and Co-founder Jeff Schumann. "Our Aware Data Management Module gives our customers the tools needed to achieve seamless and effective GDPR compliance for the article mandates specific to content or personal data on enterprise collaboration networks."

Aware by Wiretap™ complements traditional governance and compliance technologies by providing human-centric insight to enhance employee engagement and reduce unsafe behaviors on collaboration and messaging tools. The innovative and intuitive Aware platform monitors employee interaction through a behavioral lens, creating a more proactive, compliant and risk-aware environment aimed at preserving company culture and protecting reputation.

About Wiretap

Wiretap's flagship Aware by Wiretap™ platform delivers secure collaboration, monitoring, and governance for enterprise organizations deploying today's leading collaboration and messaging platforms, including Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Yammer™, and Workplace by Facebook. Aware by Wiretap encourages and facilitates safe collaboration and compliance by monitoring files and conversations, as well as blocking material or communication that could place organizations at risk. The editors of Columbus Business First recently named wiretap one of the Best Places to Work in Columbus, and leading research analyst firm CB Insights cited Wiretap as a leading early stage cybersecurity startup to watch in the Insider Threat Detection category. The company is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio - a city recognized in 2015 as Intelligent Community of the Year by the Intelligent Community Foundation, and ranked #1 for scaling startups1. For more information visit www.wiretap.com, follow on Twitter @AwareByWiretap and on Facebook at facebook.com/AwareByWiretap.

