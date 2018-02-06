Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has just released their new competitive intelligence study on the smart grid industry. The client, a prominent smart grid technology provider, wanted to compare their business processes with that of their competitors and improve business processes and approaches accordingly. The client wanted to identify the right competitors and understand their strengths and weaknesses to form effective business strategies.

According to the competitive intelligence professionals at Infiniti, "An effective competitive intelligence solution helps organizations to collect, evaluate, and manage market information to make strategic, informed business decisions."

There has been a stipulated growth in the demand for cost-effective, justifiable, and reliable electricity in the past few years. So, organizations are highlighting the need to implement robust operational measures such as smart grid technologies to efficiently control the production, distribution, and conditioning of electricity.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to launch new products and services effectively by directing their development and marketing efforts. The client was able to collect all the data on the products and services and pricing models and find unique selling propositions.

This competitive intelligence solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Identify top competitors and continuously monitor their activities

Analyze the key performance indicators

This competitive intelligence solution provided predictive insights on:

Analyzing marketing resources to meet the business requirements

Formulating effective strategies to stay ahead of the competition

