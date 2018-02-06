The Plastics of Tomorrow via Biobased Chemicals & Recycling: Four Day Conference - New Jersey, United States - June 25th-28th, 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Plastics Tomorrow via Biobased Chemicals & Recycling" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
While most major corporations around the world have escalated their efforts in recent years on improving the Environmental Impact & Sustainability via several routes, some BREAK-THROUGH concepts have only lately emerged.
For example, (1) CONVERTING land & forest WASTES into chemicals; the latter besides numerous uses serve as Building-Blocks for plastics and (2) REDUCING-CAPTURING-CONVERTING the harmful greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) into chemicals. Of course, handling PLASTICS WASTE will always be of utmost importance and continuous advancements in RECYCLING are being made. All these revolutionary concepts take environment/sustainability efforts to new heights.
Join us to witness how the field of Polymers & Chemicals is being rejuvenated via Non-Fossil Raw-Materials that are (1) Biobased-Sustainable or (2) Air-Land-Ocean Pollutants"; thereby leading to preservation of petroleum resources, reduction of air-land-ocean pollution, and utilization of free/undesirable raw materials.
Agenda:
June 25 (Monday), 2018 - Optional Pre-Conference Course
1:00-1:45
Plastics from Biobased Raw-Materials: Orientation 101 Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials
1:45-2:15
Coffee & Networking
2:15-5:00
Overview of World Bioplastics Technology & Markets: Future Drivers, Developments & Trends
5:00-11:00
Optional Networking Event:
June 26 (Tuesday), 2018 - Conference Day 1
7:00-8:00
Registration, Breakfast & Networking
8:00-8:45
Welcome and Opening Remarks
State-of-the-Biobased Plastics Industry: Overview 2018
8:45-9:30
BioPlastics: Common Misconceptions Made Crystal Clear
9:30-10:00
International Standards & Testing for Biodegradation & Compostability
10:00-10:30
Coffee & Networking
Session I: Biobased PolyOlefins
10:30-11:00
The Trend Continues: More & More Brand-Owners are Turning Towards Green PE
Direct Fermentation of Sugars to Produce Olefins
- Discussion of Technology
- Timeline for Commercial Launch?
Session II: Biobased PolyEsters-I
11:00-11:30
Latest on PLA: Technology, Business and Global Growth Opportunities
11:30-12:00
Developments in PBS
Session III: Biobased PolyEsters-II; Symposium on PHA Bioplastic
1:30-2:00
Overview of PHA Business: Commercialization, Applications and Opportunities
2:00-2:30
PHA Plastic from Waste Cooking Oil: Journey through Commercialization
A Circular Economy Situation: PHA Bioplastic from Organic Waste Feedstocks
2:30-3:00
Coffee & Networking
3:00-3:30
Commercialization & Development of PHA-PLA End-Markets
Session IV: KeyNote Presentations: BRAND-OWNER's Perspectives on BioBased Products
3:30-4:00
Brand-Owner Supported Evolution of PHA Bioplastic
4:00-4:30
Brand-Owner Supported Evolution of PHA Bioplastic
4:30-5:00
5:00-6:30
Networking Event: Cocktail Reception
June 27 (Wednesday), 2017 - Conference Day 2
8:00-9:00
Breakfast & Networking
Session V: Biobased High-Performance PolyEsters-III
9:00-9:30
Fully Biobased Polyester (PEF) for Food/Beverage Packaging
9:30-10:00
Fully Biobased Polyester (PTF): Commercial Update & Applications
10:00-10:30
Coffee & Networking
Session VI: Biobased Nylons & Specialty Plastics
10:30-11:00
Nylon 6 and Nylon 66: Biobased Building Blocks Emerging
11:00-11:30
Beyond Nylon 6 and Nylon 66: New DiAcids and DiAmines Create Newer Nylons
11:30-12:00
12:00-1:30
Lunch & Networking
1:30-2:00
2:00-2:30
2:30-3:00
Coffee & Networking
3:00-4:30
Session VII: Panel Discussion-Pre-Selected Questions from Participants
5:00-11:00
Optional Networking Event: An Evening in New York City; Harbor Cruise around NYC Waters & Dinner
June 28 (Thursday), 2017 - Conference Day 3
Plastics Waste: Value-Creation/Healthier Planet
7:30-8:15
Breakfast & Networking
8:15-9:00
Welcome and Opening Remarks
Plastics Recycling in USA: Overview 2018
Challenges & Opportunities for Accelerated Growth
Session IX: End-of-Life Options: Reincarnation into New High-Quality Plastics
9:00-9:45
Keynote Presentation!
9:45-10:30
Keynote Presentation!
10:30-11:00
Recycling of PET: Commercial Process-Technology for Virgin-Like/FDA Quality PET Resin
11:00-11:30
Recycling of PVC
11:30-12:00
Quality Improvement/Value Generation of Recycled Plastics: Tailor-Made Additive Systems & Stabilizers
12:00-1:00
Lunch & Networking
Session X: End-of-Life Options: Challenges & Opportunities vs Plastic Type
1:00-1:20
Flexible Packaging Multilayered Films & Pouches: Challenges for Recycling
1:20-1:40
Agricultural Plastics: Opportunities & Challenges for Recycling
1:40-2:00
Most Durable Alternative to Wood from 100% Recycled Plastics
2:00-2:20
Biobased Plastic Recycling: Impact & Opportunities
2:20-3:00
Coffee & Networking
3:00-3:20
Bio-Resins / Bio-Composites: Reduction of Unpleasant Odor using ZEOflair
Session XI: End-of-Life Options: Synthetic Fuel for Commercial & In-House Energy
3:20-3:40
Commercial Launch of Plastic-to-Fuel Business
3:40-4:00
Hospital Plastics Waste Management: Energy Generation & Cost Reduction
Session XII: Ocean Plastic Pollution: Severity of Problem & Initiatives Being Taken
4:00-4:20
Severity of Ocean Pollution by Plastics: Overview & Initiatives Being Taken
4:20-4:40
The Solution to Ocean Pollution: PHA's of the Future
