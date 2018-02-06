sprite-preloader
06.02.2018 | 15:16
PR Newswire

The Plastics of Tomorrow via Biobased Chemicals & Recycling: Four Day Conference - New Jersey, United States - June 25th-28th, 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plastics Tomorrow via Biobased Chemicals & Recycling" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

While most major corporations around the world have escalated their efforts in recent years on improving the Environmental Impact & Sustainability via several routes, some BREAK-THROUGH concepts have only lately emerged.

For example, (1) CONVERTING land & forest WASTES into chemicals; the latter besides numerous uses serve as Building-Blocks for plastics and (2) REDUCING-CAPTURING-CONVERTING the harmful greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) into chemicals. Of course, handling PLASTICS WASTE will always be of utmost importance and continuous advancements in RECYCLING are being made. All these revolutionary concepts take environment/sustainability efforts to new heights.

Join us to witness how the field of Polymers & Chemicals is being rejuvenated via Non-Fossil Raw-Materials that are (1) Biobased-Sustainable or (2) Air-Land-Ocean Pollutants"; thereby leading to preservation of petroleum resources, reduction of air-land-ocean pollution, and utilization of free/undesirable raw materials.

Agenda:

June 25 (Monday), 2018 - Optional Pre-Conference Course

1:00-1:45
Plastics from Biobased Raw-Materials: Orientation 101 Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials

1:45-2:15
Coffee & Networking

2:15-5:00
Overview of World Bioplastics Technology & Markets: Future Drivers, Developments & Trends

5:00-11:00
Optional Networking Event:

June 26 (Tuesday), 2018 - Conference Day 1

7:00-8:00
Registration, Breakfast & Networking

8:00-8:45
Welcome and Opening Remarks

State-of-the-Biobased Plastics Industry: Overview 2018

8:45-9:30

BioPlastics: Common Misconceptions Made Crystal Clear

9:30-10:00

International Standards & Testing for Biodegradation & Compostability

10:00-10:30
Coffee & Networking

Session I: Biobased PolyOlefins

10:30-11:00
The Trend Continues: More & More Brand-Owners are Turning Towards Green PE

Direct Fermentation of Sugars to Produce Olefins

  • Discussion of Technology
  • Timeline for Commercial Launch?

TBA

Session II: Biobased PolyEsters-I

11:00-11:30
Latest on PLA: Technology, Business and Global Growth Opportunities

11:30-12:00
Developments in PBS

Session III: Biobased PolyEsters-II; Symposium on PHA Bioplastic

1:30-2:00
Overview of PHA Business: Commercialization, Applications and Opportunities

2:00-2:30
PHA Plastic from Waste Cooking Oil: Journey through Commercialization

A Circular Economy Situation: PHA Bioplastic from Organic Waste Feedstocks

2:30-3:00
Coffee & Networking

3:00-3:30
Commercialization & Development of PHA-PLA End-Markets

Session IV: KeyNote Presentations: BRAND-OWNER's Perspectives on BioBased Products

3:30-4:00
Brand-Owner Supported Evolution of PHA Bioplastic

TBA

4:00-4:30
Brand-Owner Supported Evolution of PHA Bioplastic

TBA

4:30-5:00
TBA

5:00-6:30
Networking Event: Cocktail Reception

June 27 (Wednesday), 2017 - Conference Day 2

8:00-9:00
Breakfast & Networking

Session V: Biobased High-Performance PolyEsters-III

9:00-9:30
Fully Biobased Polyester (PEF) for Food/Beverage Packaging

9:30-10:00
Fully Biobased Polyester (PTF): Commercial Update & Applications

10:00-10:30

Coffee & Networking

Session VI: Biobased Nylons & Specialty Plastics

10:30-11:00

Nylon 6 and Nylon 66: Biobased Building Blocks Emerging

11:00-11:30
Beyond Nylon 6 and Nylon 66: New DiAcids and DiAmines Create Newer Nylons

11:30-12:00
TBA

12:00-1:30
Lunch & Networking

1:30-2:00
TBA

2:00-2:30
TBA

2:30-3:00
Coffee & Networking

3:00-4:30
Session VII: Panel Discussion-Pre-Selected Questions from Participants


5:00-11:00
Optional Networking Event: An Evening in New York City; Harbor Cruise around NYC Waters & Dinner

June 28 (Thursday), 2017 - Conference Day 3

Plastics Waste: Value-Creation/Healthier Planet

7:30-8:15
Breakfast & Networking

8:15-9:00
Welcome and Opening Remarks
Plastics Recycling in USA: Overview 2018
Challenges & Opportunities for Accelerated Growth

Session IX: End-of-Life Options: Reincarnation into New High-Quality Plastics

9:00-9:45
Keynote Presentation!

9:45-10:30
Keynote Presentation!

10:30-11:00
Recycling of PET: Commercial Process-Technology for Virgin-Like/FDA Quality PET Resin

11:00-11:30
Recycling of PVC

11:30-12:00
Quality Improvement/Value Generation of Recycled Plastics: Tailor-Made Additive Systems & Stabilizers

12:00-1:00
Lunch & Networking

Session X: End-of-Life Options: Challenges & Opportunities vs Plastic Type

1:00-1:20
Flexible Packaging Multilayered Films & Pouches: Challenges for Recycling

1:20-1:40
Agricultural Plastics: Opportunities & Challenges for Recycling

1:40-2:00
Most Durable Alternative to Wood from 100% Recycled Plastics

2:00-2:20
Biobased Plastic Recycling: Impact & Opportunities

2:20-3:00
Coffee & Networking

3:00-3:20
Bio-Resins / Bio-Composites: Reduction of Unpleasant Odor using ZEOflair

Session XI: End-of-Life Options: Synthetic Fuel for Commercial & In-House Energy

3:20-3:40
Commercial Launch of Plastic-to-Fuel Business

3:40-4:00
Hospital Plastics Waste Management: Energy Generation & Cost Reduction

Session XII: Ocean Plastic Pollution: Severity of Problem & Initiatives Being Taken

4:00-4:20
Severity of Ocean Pollution by Plastics: Overview & Initiatives Being Taken

4:20-4:40
The Solution to Ocean Pollution: PHA's of the Future

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gjkp94/the_plastics_of?w=5

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2018 PR Newswire