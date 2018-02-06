The Plastics of Tomorrow via Biobased Chemicals & Recycling: Four Day Conference - New Jersey, United States - June 25th-28th, 2018

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Plastics Tomorrow via Biobased Chemicals & Recycling" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

While most major corporations around the world have escalated their efforts in recent years on improving the Environmental Impact & Sustainability via several routes, some BREAK-THROUGH concepts have only lately emerged.

For example, (1) CONVERTING land & forest WASTES into chemicals; the latter besides numerous uses serve as Building-Blocks for plastics and (2) REDUCING-CAPTURING-CONVERTING the harmful greenhouse gases (CO2 and CH4) into chemicals. Of course, handling PLASTICS WASTE will always be of utmost importance and continuous advancements in RECYCLING are being made. All these revolutionary concepts take environment/sustainability efforts to new heights.

Join us to witness how the field of Polymers & Chemicals is being rejuvenated via Non-Fossil Raw-Materials that are (1) Biobased-Sustainable or (2) Air-Land-Ocean Pollutants"; thereby leading to preservation of petroleum resources, reduction of air-land-ocean pollution, and utilization of free/undesirable raw materials.

Agenda:



June 25 (Monday), 2018 - Optional Pre-Conference Course



1:00-1:45

Plastics from Biobased Raw-Materials: Orientation 101 Critical Knowledge for Mastering Polymeric Materials



1:45-2:15

Coffee & Networking



2:15-5:00

Overview of World Bioplastics Technology & Markets: Future Drivers, Developments & Trends

5:00-11:00

Optional Networking Event:



June 26 (Tuesday), 2018 - Conference Day 1



7:00-8:00

Registration, Breakfast & Networking



8:00-8:45

Welcome and Opening Remarks



State-of-the-Biobased Plastics Industry: Overview 2018

8:45-9:30



BioPlastics: Common Misconceptions Made Crystal Clear

9:30-10:00



International Standards & Testing for Biodegradation & Compostability



10:00-10:30

Coffee & Networking



Session I: Biobased PolyOlefins



10:30-11:00

The Trend Continues: More & More Brand-Owners are Turning Towards Green PE



Direct Fermentation of Sugars to Produce Olefins

Discussion of Technology

Timeline for Commercial Launch?

TBA



Session II: Biobased PolyEsters-I



11:00-11:30

Latest on PLA: Technology, Business and Global Growth Opportunities



11:30-12:00

Developments in PBS

Session III: Biobased PolyEsters-II; Symposium on PHA Bioplastic

1:30-2:00

Overview of PHA Business: Commercialization, Applications and Opportunities



2:00-2:30

PHA Plastic from Waste Cooking Oil: Journey through Commercialization



A Circular Economy Situation: PHA Bioplastic from Organic Waste Feedstocks



2:30-3:00

Coffee & Networking



3:00-3:30

Commercialization & Development of PHA-PLA End-Markets



Session IV: KeyNote Presentations: BRAND-OWNER's Perspectives on BioBased Products



3:30-4:00

Brand-Owner Supported Evolution of PHA Bioplastic



TBA



4:00-4:30

Brand-Owner Supported Evolution of PHA Bioplastic



TBA



4:30-5:00

TBA



5:00-6:30

Networking Event: Cocktail Reception



June 27 (Wednesday), 2017 - Conference Day 2



8:00-9:00

Breakfast & Networking



Session V: Biobased High-Performance PolyEsters-III



9:00-9:30

Fully Biobased Polyester (PEF) for Food/Beverage Packaging

9:30-10:00

Fully Biobased Polyester (PTF): Commercial Update & Applications

10:00-10:30



Coffee & Networking



Session VI: Biobased Nylons & Specialty Plastics



10:30-11:00



Nylon 6 and Nylon 66: Biobased Building Blocks Emerging



11:00-11:30

Beyond Nylon 6 and Nylon 66: New DiAcids and DiAmines Create Newer Nylons



11:30-12:00

TBA



12:00-1:30

Lunch & Networking



1:30-2:00

TBA



2:00-2:30

TBA



2:30-3:00

Coffee & Networking



3:00-4:30

Session VII: Panel Discussion-Pre-Selected Questions from Participants





5:00-11:00

Optional Networking Event: An Evening in New York City; Harbor Cruise around NYC Waters & Dinner



June 28 (Thursday), 2017 - Conference Day 3



Plastics Waste: Value-Creation/Healthier Planet



7:30-8:15

Breakfast & Networking



8:15-9:00

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Plastics Recycling in USA: Overview 2018

Challenges & Opportunities for Accelerated Growth



Session IX: End-of-Life Options: Reincarnation into New High-Quality Plastics



9:00-9:45

Keynote Presentation!



9:45-10:30

Keynote Presentation!



10:30-11:00

Recycling of PET: Commercial Process-Technology for Virgin-Like/FDA Quality PET Resin



11:00-11:30

Recycling of PVC



11:30-12:00

Quality Improvement/Value Generation of Recycled Plastics: Tailor-Made Additive Systems & Stabilizers



12:00-1:00

Lunch & Networking



Session X: End-of-Life Options: Challenges & Opportunities vs Plastic Type



1:00-1:20

Flexible Packaging Multilayered Films & Pouches: Challenges for Recycling



1:20-1:40

Agricultural Plastics: Opportunities & Challenges for Recycling



1:40-2:00

Most Durable Alternative to Wood from 100% Recycled Plastics



2:00-2:20

Biobased Plastic Recycling: Impact & Opportunities



2:20-3:00

Coffee & Networking



3:00-3:20

Bio-Resins / Bio-Composites: Reduction of Unpleasant Odor using ZEOflair



Session XI: End-of-Life Options: Synthetic Fuel for Commercial & In-House Energy



3:20-3:40

Commercial Launch of Plastic-to-Fuel Business



3:40-4:00

Hospital Plastics Waste Management: Energy Generation & Cost Reduction



Session XII: Ocean Plastic Pollution: Severity of Problem & Initiatives Being Taken



4:00-4:20

Severity of Ocean Pollution by Plastics: Overview & Initiatives Being Taken



4:20-4:40

The Solution to Ocean Pollution: PHA's of the Future



