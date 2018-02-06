Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) ("Pool Safe" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a revenue share agreement with Cowabunga Bay, a premier Las Vegas based waterpark. Under the terms of the agreement, Pool Safe and Cowabunga Bay will enter into a three-year revenue share partnership for 51 PoolSafes.

As with all of the Company's revenue share agreements, the Company will fund the production of the PoolSafes and their subsequent delivery to Cowabunga Bay. In return, Cowabunga Bay will rent the PoolSafes to its customers, with 60% of the rental revenue allocated to the Company and the remaining 40% allocated to Cowabunga Bay.

"The water park industry is one of Pool Safe's three main sales verticals", said David Berger, CEO of Pool Safe. "Industry market-data suggests that one of the main attractions at a waterpark are luxury cabanas, which fall second to only tube slides in popularity. Our PoolSafe fits in perfectly with this new trend."

"Cowabunga Bay offers some of Nevada's most thrilling and one-of-a-kind water slides, endless rivers and beaches," said Shane Huish, Owner/General Manager at Cowabunga Bay. "The luxury, security and convenience of the PoolSafe product will enhance our guest's experience as they enjoy their time in our newly refurbished exclusive VIP, Standard and Lounge cabanas."

Waterparks first surfaced over 75 years ago, and the industry has seen significant growth throughout the last decade. In 2017 North America had over 1,000 waterparks and saw more than $550 million in new investments, according to Hotel & Leisure Advisors report: "2017 Waterpark Forecast: Continued Growth."

About Cowabunga Bay

Cowabunga Bay Waterpark is Las Vegas' premier water park featuring slides, thrills, wave pool, lazy river and more, making it fun for the whole family. The 23-acre water park is located just minutes from the strip in Henderson, Nevada. For the Ultimate VIP day, Cowabunga Bay offers for rent deluxe VIP, Standard and Lounge cabanas, that surround a private leisure pool where you can soak your day away. With top-notch friendly staff and lifeguards on duty at every ride, slide and water spots, you will enjoy summer fun any time of year.

Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as the "PoolSafe", which functions as a multi-purpose personal poolside attendant. The PoolSafe is designed to provide safety, convenience and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks and cruise ship guests. Functions include: lockable safe, solar-powered charger for USB compatible electronic devices including phones and tablets in addition to a server call-button, a beverage cooler and holders. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, PoolSafe is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while they enjoy their vacation. For more information please visit www.poolsafeinc.com.

Pool Safe Inc. is a fully reporting publicly traded company which is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol POOL.

