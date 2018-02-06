Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been admitted to J P Jenkins Ltd., the oldest share trading platform in UK for unquoted companies, which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis. J P Jenkins is expanding their services to enable dual admissions from foreign markets.

Viscount Mining is a project generator and exploration company with a portfolio of silver and gold properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in the Western United States, including Silver Cliff in Colorado and Cherry Creek in Nevada.

Malcolm Burne, Director of J P Jenkins said "We are delighted that Viscount Mining is joining our dealing platform in London. J P Jenkins is now able to admit companies from outside the UK and give overseas companies a very valuable UK exposure. Investors will also benefit from having access to an exciting range of different companies which will diversify their portfolios even further".

Viscount Chairman Kaare Foy stated "We are very pleased to be selected to join J P Jenkins in the UK. This will give European and British investors the ability to participate in Viscount's unique "project generator" model, whereby the sales proceeds from the periodic sale of its various properties can in large part be distributed to its shareholders, whilst enabling them to continue to retain their shares in the Company. We have completed our Phase Two drill program at Silver Cliff Colorado and are very encouraged with the results to date. The drill results from our Phase One program showed significantly high grade silver assays."

About Viscount Mining (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF)

The Silver Cliff property in Colorado lies within the historic Hardscrabble Silver District in the Wet Mountain Valley, Custer County, south-central Colorado. It is located 44 miles WSW of Pueblo, Colorado, and has year-around access by paved road. The property consists of 2,029 acres where high grade silver, gold and base metal production came from numerous mines during the period 1878 to the early 1900's.

Cherry Creek consists of more than 400 unpatented and patented claims as well as mill rights, and is comprised of more than 8,000 acres. Cherry Creek includes more than 20 past producing mines including Blue Bird, Chance Mine, Filmore, Last Chance, Exchequer/ New Century Mine, Ticup and Motherlode mines.



