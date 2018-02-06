Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Golden Share Resources Corporation (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Mr. Bing Yang as Principal Adviser. Mr. Yang was the Director of the China Non-Ferrous Metals Resource Geological Survey until 2017, and has more than 35 years in the non-ferrous metals exploration industry of China. He was the team leader of the discovers for Ulagen Lead Zinc Mine, Shareke Copper Mine, Hongshi Copper Zinc Mine in Xinjiang and Alounhua Copper Molybdenum Mine in Inner Mongolia, China.

Golden Share's Advisory Board now is now composed of Dr. K. Sethu Raman, Mr. William S. Vaughan and Mr. Yang. Mr. Vaughan is a 2017 inductee of Canadian Mining Hall of Fame. Both Dr. Raman and Mr. Yang are true mine finders. Dr. Raman's exploration strategies have led to the discovery of eleven gold, silver, copper, zinc, phosphate and uranium deposits, seven of which went on to become producing gold mines in Canada.

Golden Share is also pleased to announce the completion of a non-brokered private placement. An aggregate of 300,000 shares of the company were issued at a price of $0.35 per share for gross proceeds of CAD$105,000. The securities issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from their date of issuance under applicable Canadian securities laws. The private placement remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. No warrants were issued and no finder's fee was payable in connection with the private placement.

Golden Share has also filed an application with the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of 370,000 unexercised warrants issued in connection with the Company's non-brokered private placement completed on September 19, 2016. The Company has applied to extend the current expiry date of March 18, 2018 to September 18, 2018. The exercise price of $0.35 and all other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged (see the Company's press release dated September 20, 2016). The extension of the warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company has granted 60,000 incentive stock options to certain advisers. The stock options will be exercisable at $0.35 per share for a period of 3 years.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corporation is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction.

