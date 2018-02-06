New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company that delivers a new generation of social communication solutions for business, today announces the online availability of its interview with Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation, a global cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company focused on the biosynthetic production of pure pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids.

The interview can be heard at LINK.

NNW's Stuart Smith is joined by Jeffrey M. Korentur, CEO, president and director of Teewinot Life Sciences, who discusses the company's patent protected cannabinoid formulation technology and several exciting opportunities he sees looming on the pharmaceutical side of the business in 2018.

[The industry marketplace], "Most folks are familiar with the two most predominant cannabinoids, which are THC and CBD, and our technology brings to the market, really for the first time, a biological method of production for many of the other cannabinoids that are naturally produced by the (cannabis) plant," Korentur said. "However, when the plant produces these other molecules, they're produced in very, very small quantities."

Teewinot Life Sciences, through its subsidiary Teewinot Labs, takes the biosynthetic genetics from the cannabis plant and inserts it into microorganisms, which produce an enzyme that is combined with a starting material to produce a cannabinoid in commercially feasible, kilogram quantities.

"The cannabinoids that we produce in our process are bioidentical cannabinoids that the plant produces in nature," Korentur explains. "We use the exact same biological process that the plant expresses, we just do it in a controlled environment."

Teewinot's process gives the company a unique position in the marketplace since it can bring therapies and products to market much more quickly and for far less costly than through other methods, he added.

"Depending on which molecules we wish to make, the process takes as little as two days or as long as seven days, but it's still a dramatic time savings over obviously growing plants. So, that's a significant de-risking opportunity for our process," Korentur said. "We are in a place right now where we are highly competitive with organically grown or naturally grown plants that are then extracted, and certainly more price competitive than chemically synthesized cannabinoids. But we have advantages over each."

Teewinot Life Sciences just received its seventh patent, bringing the current total to 10 patents for the biosynthetic/biocatalysis process, with more on the way.

"This latest patent simply allows us to expand and deepen our claims in the synthetic biology and biocatalysis space," he said. "We're very proud of our patent portfolio, and we believe that this will be a significant discriminator in the marketplace as we go forward and continue to grow."

The company's research and development efforts in 2018 are "very exciting" and will focus on the pharmaceutical side of the business, Korentur concluded. Opportunities to partner with major research institutions around the world are in play, along with licensing opportunities with several recognizable companies in the cannabinoid industry.

About Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation

Teewinot Life Sciences Corporation is an international cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company focused on advanced pharmaceutical research and product development. Teewinot's novel platform manufacturing technology enables the production and delivery of products containing cannabinoids, cannabinoid prodrugs, and cannabinoid analogs. With headquarters in Tampa, Florida, and subsidiaries, Teewinot Technologies Ltd. in Ireland and Teewinot Laboratories, Inc. in Canada, The Teewinot Group's revolutionary technologies and intellectual property portfolio represent a breakthrough in creating safe and standardized cannabinoids. For more information, visit the company's website at www.TLSCorp.com.

