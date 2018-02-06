Technavio's latest market research report on the global apron feeder market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global apron feeder market will grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Increasing operational capabilities of apron feeders is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Companies are involved in the manufacture of new-age apron feeders that offer increased operational capabilities to users. These new-age apron feeders can be used not only to extract and process light to heavy-duty raw materials to the crusher equipment but also to blend and mix raw materials for crushing. The additional benefits offered help in further lowering operational costs and reducing downtime.

Technological developments in material handling equipment: a key market driver

Over the years, the advent of numerous technological developments in the field of material handling revolutionized the entire process. The introduction of advanced systems such as manufacturing execution systems (MES) and warehouse management systems (WMS) have replaced traditional isolated connectivity of material handling equipment by comprehensive interfaces.

The warehouse control system (WCS), a more advanced material handling control system, provides a single interface between higher level software and hardware. These technologies are bringing about a new era of material handling equipment automation to improve processes and reduce operational costs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for unit operationsresearch, "Another major trend in material handling equipment is the rising popularity of voice recognition systems. Operators are slowly becoming aware of the benefits of using hands-free communication systems and are being trained on the same. This will result in minimal operational errors, in turn resulting in increased productivity levels."

Global apron feeder market segmentation

This market research report segments the global apron feeder market into the following two major products (large apron feeders and small apron feeders) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The large apron feeders segment includes apron feeders having a belt width of 500 mm to 1,999 mm and the small apron feeders segment includes apron feeders having a belt width of 2,000 mm to 4,000 mm.

APAC is expected to remain the dominant region in mining and construction activities globally. The region accounted for one-third of the global operational mines in 2017. APAC is also the dominant region in mining activities related to precious metals such as gold. APAC was followed by the Americas and EMEA.

