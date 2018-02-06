Power Management Integrated Circuit Market to Surpass US$ 41,250 Mn by 2027

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Market Insights presents a new report titled 'Power Management Integrated Circuit Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 - 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 - 2027' that studies the performance of the global power management integrated circuit market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecasts of the global power management integrated circuit market and provides important insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the assessment of Future Market Insights, the global power management integrated circuit market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 20,450 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 41,250 Mn in 2027 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 7.3% during the period of assessment 2017-2027.

Growing Automation and Increasing Electrification in Vehicles to Have a Positive Impact on the North America Power Management Integrated Circuit Market

Due to the increasing electrification in vehicles, especially in hybrid and electric vehicles, the market for power management integrated circuits is receiving a huge boost in the North America region. There is a strong need for staying connected through smartphones and tablets, and in order to achieve this, the present day car drivers are opting for Bluetooth, cellular technologies and other telematics. All such features require semiconductors to distribute and control power through the vehicles. Safety features such as automatic emergency braking (AEB) are necessary for a road system that will accommodate self-driving cars. These factors are likely to fuel the growth of power management integrated circuit market in North America.

On the other hand, automobiles are undergoing a digital revolution, and most of the leading automobile manufacturers in North America are investing significant resources in the R&D of vehicle automation to meet the ever changing demands and to enhance the experience of their customers. Power management integrated circuits have an important role to play in vehicle automation, and they are used in automobiles to optimally supply power to all the electronic components of the vehicle. This is also fuelling the growth of the power management integrated circuit market.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global power management integrated circuit market is segmented on the basis of application and region.

By application, the industrial segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 4,350 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 8,200 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of assessment 2017-2027.

in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% during the period of assessment 2017-2027. By application, the personal electronics segment was estimated to be valued at US$ 5,600 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 11,500 Mn in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 7.4% during the period of forecast.

in 2017 and is anticipated to reach a valuation of nearly in 2027, displaying a CAGR of 7.4% during the period of forecast. By region, the North America power management integrated circuit market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 5,200 Mn in 2017 and is likely to touch a valuation of nearly US$ 9,950 Mn in 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.8% during the assessment period.

Global Power Management Integrated Circuit Market: Competitive Landscape

In this report, some of the key players operating in the global power management integrated circuit market have been profiled in the competition landscape section. Some of these key players include ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors, ST Microelectronics, Maxim Integrated, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Dialog Semiconductor, Skyworks, Semtech Corporation, Microchip Technology and Samsung.

Browse More Electronics, Semiconductors, and ICT Market Insights

