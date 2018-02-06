Construction Adhesives Market Worth 11.60 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Construction Adhesives Marketby Resin Type (Acrylic, PVA, PU, Epoxy), Technology (Waterborne, Reactive, Solventborne), End Use Sector (Residential, Non-residential, Infrastructure), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is estimated to be USD 9.09 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2017 to 2022, in terms of value. Construction adhesives are widely used in the building & construction industry. The building & construction application has been divided into residential, non-residential, and infrastructure. The increasing demand for residential housing and commercial offices, along with the rising construction activities is fueling the demand for construction adhesives.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse 138 market data Tables and37 Figures spread through 184 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Construction Adhesives Market"



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/construction-adhesive-market-168524253.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report

Based on resin type, the PU segment of the Construction Adhesives Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on resin type, the PU segment of the Construction Adhesives Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its significant contribution to the adhesive bonding technology, making available several different feedstock materials for the manufacturing of adhesives that exhibit a broad spectrum of performance characteristics. Based on their varied compositions, polyurethane adhesives are used in several applications in the construction industry.

Get PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=168524253

The waterborne technology segment accounted for a major share of the Construction Adhesives Market in 2016.

Based on resin type, the PU segment of the Construction Adhesives Market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to its significant contribution to the adhesive bonding technology, making available several different feedstock materials for the manufacturing of adhesives that exhibit a broad spectrum of performance characteristics. Based on their varied compositions, polyurethane adhesives are used in several applications in the construction industry.

The residential end-use sector segment is projected to lead the Construction Adhesives Market during the forecast period.

The Construction Adhesives Market in APAC is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the significant economic progress and infrastructural development in various countries across the region. Increasing building and construction activities in the region are expected to propel the demand for construction adhesives in APAC.

APAC Construction Adhesives Market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

The Construction Adhesives Market in APAC is witnessing rapid growth, driven by the significant economic progress and infrastructural development in various countries across the region. Increasing building and construction activities in the region are expected to propel the demand for construction adhesives in APAC.

Key players in the Construction Adhesives Market

Key players in the Construction Adhesives Market are Henkel (Germany), 3M (US), Bostik (France), Sika (Switzerland), H.B. Fuller (US), BASF (Germany), Dow Chemical (US), DAP Products (US), Franklin International (US), Illinois Tool Works (US), Avery Dennison (US), etc.

Inquiry before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=168524253

Browse Related Reports

Adhesives & Sealants Market by Technology (Water-based, Solvent-based, Hot-Melt, Reactive), Chemistry Type (PAE, PVA, VAE, EVA, SBS, Synthetic Rubber, Polyamide, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Cyanoacrylate), Application, and Region - Global Forecasts to 2021

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/adhesive-sealants-market-421.html

Polyurethane Sealants Market by Type (One-Component, Two-Component), End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Automotive, General Industrial, Marine), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/polyurethane-sealant-market-216163879.html

Know More About our Knowledge Store @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets' INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/chemical

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets