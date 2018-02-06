Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest supply chain analytics study on the retail industry. A prominent client with retail stores spread across various regions wanted to develop efficient supply chain strategies to serve the needs of their customers and understand the factors affecting the price dynamism. The primary objective of the client was to gain complete visibility into the supply chain and identify the best suppliers to improve supply efficiency.

According to the supply chain analytics experts at Quantzig, "Analytical methods and techniques can be used to design and manage supply chains effectively."

Over the last past few years, we have seen a seismic shift in retail and the customers that retailers serve. With the recent economic recovery, leading retail stores are finding ways to offer authenticity and convenience to meet the growing demands of the customer segments. Retail stores are reinventing their business models to stay relevant in the current competitive marketplace.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to foresee the customer's demand and adjust their inventory levels accordingly. The client was able to adjust their existing supply chain to improve savings and efficiencies.

This supply chain analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Assess and identify the top performing suppliers based on the fundamental performance indicators

Make accurate shipments, on-time deliveries, and process payments on time

This supply chain analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Understanding the current state of their supply chain

Identifying the typical risks associated with the supply

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

