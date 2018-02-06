13 ABI Research Analysts to Provide Strategic Guidance About Transformative Technologies to Mobile World Congress 2018 Attendees

ABI's Chief Research Officer to Moderate 'Emerging Digital Transformation' Panel

OYSTER BAY, New York, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than a dozen ABI Research analysts will be on-site at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona, Spain, from February 26 to March 1 to conduct press interviews and one-to-one business meetings about transformative technologies, announced ABI Research, a market-foresight advisory firm providing strategic guidance on the most compelling transformative technologies. With an emphasis on operational technologies, transformative technologies can reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams.

Also at Mobile World Congress, ABI's Chief Research Officer, Stuart Carlaw, will moderate a panel discussion on February 26 at 11 a.m.: "Emerging Digital Transformation & Digital Culture: Change or Die". This session will demonstrate best practice examples of digital transformation and culture change both from inside and outside the mobile industry as well as provide an understanding of how to overcome some of the key challenges that may be faced on this journey.

Organized by the GSMA, Mobile World Congress is the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry. The 13 analysts in attendance and their associated research areas include:

Stuart Carlaw , Chief Research Officer, ABI Research

, Chief Research Officer, ABI Research Dominique Bonte , Vice President, Verticals & End Markets

, Vice President, Verticals & End Markets Malik Saadi , Vice President, Strategic Technologies

, Vice President, Strategic Technologies Jake Saunders , Vice President, Digital Transformation

, Vice President, Digital Transformation Dan Shey , Vice President, Enabling Platforms

, Vice President, Enabling Platforms Dimitris Mavrakis , Research Director, Mobile Network Infrastructure

, Research Director, Mobile Network Infrastructure David McQueen , Research Director, Handsets & Devices

, Research Director, Handsets & Devices Michela Menting , Research Director, Digital Security

, Research Director, Digital Security Jamie Moss , Research Director, M2M, IoT & IoE

, Research Director, M2M, IoT & IoE Adarsh Krishnan , Senior Analyst, M2M, IoT & IoE

, Senior Analyst, M2M, IoT & IoE Andrew Zignani , Senior Analyst, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity

, Senior Analyst, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth & Wireless Connectivity Pierce Owen , Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing

, Principal Analyst, Smart Manufacturing Phil Sealy , Principal Analyst, Digital Security

For biographies of all the analysts attending Mobile World Congress, download the PDF.

ABI's analysts envision Mobile World Congress to highlight:

5G, AI and AR/VR: the three main topics that will dominate the show this year.

5G-connected devices, including smartphones, could potentially make their way into the exhibition area.

AI applications, such as voice, facial and gesture recognition, will likely be very visible at the show, spanning across a variety of devices.

AR/VR demos will move beyond gimmicky hardware to address specific consumer and non-consumer use cases.

If you would like to schedule a press interview or 1:1 business meeting with an ABI analyst, visit https://www.abiresearch.com/pages/schedule-mwc-briefing.

Resources:

Learn more about transformative technologies, download the PDF: "1-Minute Reads for 3 BIG Trends Impacting Each of the 20 Most Compelling Transformative Technologies"

Discover the trends and "bright ideas" that the ABI analysts identified at CES 2018, download the PDF: "What Visionaries Should Have Learned from CES 2018."

About ABI Research

ABI Research provides strategic guidance for visionaries needing market foresight on the most compelling transformative technologies, which reshape workforces, identify holes in a market, create new business models and drive new revenue streams. ABI's own research visionaries take stances early on those technologies, publishing groundbreaking studies often years ahead of other technology advisory firms. ABI analysts deliver their conclusions and recommendations in easily and quickly absorbed formats to ensure proper context. Our analysts strategically guide visionaries to take action now and inspire their business to realize a bigger picture. For more information about ABI Research's forecasting, consulting and teardown services, visionaries can contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:





Global

Deborah Petrara Christopher Leary Tel: +1.516.624.2558 Tel: +1.516.624.2544 pr@abiresearch.com pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/276887/abi_research_logo.jpg