Company announcement Group Communications Announcement No. 12/2018
6 February 2018









Major shareholder announcement - Danske Bank A/S



In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that at 5 February 2018, Danske Bank holds, through direct and indirect holdings, 47,090,667 shares in Danske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5.03% of the total number of shares in Danske Bank A/S.



The holding of own shares is attributable mainly to the DKK 10 billion share buy-back programme launched by Danske Bank on 2 February 2017. Described in detail in company announcement No. 8 of 2 February 2017, the programme was completed on 31 January 2018.



The Board of Directors expects a proposal for the cancellation of the shares acquired under the share buy-back programme to be made at the annual general meeting to be held in 2018.



Danske Bank A/S





Contact person: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



