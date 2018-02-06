Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Voluntary Announcement on Business Update

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY CO., LTD.

(Stock code: 0576)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ON BUSINESS UPDATE

This is a voluntary announcement made by Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") to inform its shareholders of the latest business development of the Group.

The directors (the "Directors") of the Company are pleased to announce the key financial figures of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., in January 2018.

Set out below are the key financial figures of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. in January 2018.

Unaudited, Rmb'000 As at January2018 January31, 2018 Income Net Profit Net Asset Zheshang Securities1 174,403.0 53,542.3 11,735,758.3 Zheshang AM2 24,016.6 1,087.0 1,151,800.0 1.Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd., a 63.74% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Shangsan Expressway Co.,Ltd., who in turn is a 73.625% owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. 2.Zhejiang Zheshang Securities Asset Management Co., Ltd., a 100% owned subsidiary of Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd.

