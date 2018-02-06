Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market 2017-2025: Focus on Antibiotics, PPIs, H2 Receptor Antagonists, Gastric Mucosal Protective Drugs, Antacids and Prostaglandin Agonists

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Peptic ulcer drugs market was valued at US$ 4.63 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 5.92 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2017 to 2025.



For the purpose of study peptic ulcer drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class such as antibiotics, proton pump inhibitors (PPIs), H2 receptor antagonists, gastric mucosal protective drugs, antacids and prostaglandin agonists. It is observed that currently, PPIs is major revenue generating segment because these drugs are recommended as a first line treatment for treatment of peptic ulcers caused by H. pylori bacterial infection and NSAIDs, due to its ability to reduce acid secretion.

In 2016, North America dominated the peptic ulcer drugs market in terms of revenue and it is anticipated that it will show steady growth during forecast period. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) peptic ulcer affects more than 6 million population in the United States annually. Factors such as large number of affected population, higher cost of treatment medication, improved diagnostic technique and upsurge in funding by the government agencies in healthcare system are driving the market growth in North America.



On the other hand, Asia Pacific will show highest growth rate during forecast period due to changing lifestyle, higher number of affected population, increasing rate of smoking and rising healthcare awareness would expected to drive growth of peptic ulcers drugs market globally.



The peptic ulcer drugs market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca plc, Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Daewoong Pharmaceuticals, Eisai Co. Ltd, PharmaKing Co. Ltd, Taiho Pharmaceutical (A Otsuka Holdings), Takeda Pharmaceutical, Yuhan Corporation and other.



Key Market Movements:

Factors such as increase in number of target population, improved diagnostic techniques, easy availability of treatment medication, preferable use of peptic ulcer medication over surgery and over use of painkiller medications are driving the growth of peptic ulcer drugs market globally.

Furthermore change in lifestyle such as stress, diet, increase in rate of smocking would assist growth of peptic ulcer drugs market.

However, wide availability of generic medication, poor patient compliance to medication in some countries and adverse effects associated with the use of medication which would negatively impacting market growth of peptic ulcer drugs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Scope

1.3 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Snapshot

2.2 Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, Drug Class

2.3 Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)



Chapter 3 Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Analysis

3.1 Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market Overview

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Drivers

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Pipeline Analysis in Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market

3.4 Global Epidemiology Data for Peptic Ulcer

3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.6 Competitive Landscape of Key Players in Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market



Chapter 4 Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, by Drug Class

4.1 Overview

4.2 Top 3 Countries

4.3 Antibiotics

4.4 Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs)

4.5 H2 Receptor Antagonists

4.6 Gastric Mucosal Protective Drugs

4.7 Antacids

4.8 Prostaglandin Agonists



Chapter 5 Global Peptic Ulcer Drugs Market, By Geography



Chapter 6 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

AstraZeneca plc.

Cadila Healthcare Ltd.

Daewoong Pharmaceuticals

Eisai Co. Ltd.

PharmaKing Co. Ltd.

Taiho Pharmaceutical (A Otsuka Holdings)

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Yuhan Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/q8z3wp/global_peptic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716