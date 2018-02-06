Over 200 Sustainability Thought Leaders to Convene at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2018

ABU DHABI, UAE, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG), an exclusive membership organisation whose mission is to promote sustainability management in Abu Dhabi, will be holding its annual Sustainable Business Leadership Forum in Abu Dhabi from 21st - 22nd February, 2018.

The two-day forum is being held under the theme 'Taking Nature into Account.' Over 200 senior executives, sustainability experts and decision-makers from different organisations in the GCC have been invited to attend. Participants will be engaged in panel discussions and workshops that aim to inspire them to integrate sustainability ethos and action into corporate decision-making. They will also be encouraged to recognise the ways in which their continued success depends on the health of elements of natural capital, and whether they are having a positive or negative impact on this health, and, subsequently, their future operations.

Dr. Abdulla Zamzam, Assistant Secretary General of Operations at EAD, said, "We are delighted to convene the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum again this year with a focus on natural capital. Incorporating the full cost of wealth generation whilst recognising nature's contribution to economic growth is important for organisations, business leaders and economists as we move forward.

"Our collaboration with the Natural Capital Coalition will help to define a regionally tailored approach and methodology that will allow natural capital to be integrated into corporate decision making processes, which in turn will help build a robust economy that values natural resources."

"This year the Forum will help businesses focus on and innovate around crucial sustainability issues and to identify cost savings, reduce risks, improve revenue streams and enhance reputation," Dr. Zamzam added.

Huda Al Houqani, Director of ADSG, said: "The theme of this year's Forum is inspired by the increasing importance of Natural Capital approaches in the public and private sectors. Innovative companies are turning threats into opportunities and in doing so, they are creating competitive advantage. Organisations in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi need to transform their operations and supply chain into a sustainable model that delivers commercial benefits within the context of changing sustainable business models."

The Forum will offer a platform for broad discussion, reflecting on the natural resources that we depend on, how we are impacting on the health of these stocks, and what action must be taken to ensure our future success.

Mark Gough, Executive Director Natural Capital Coalition, will be speaking at the forum. He explained how the increasing awareness of Natural Capital is helping to change the mindset of business strategy: "Organisations are waking up to the fact that their operations fundamentally depend on the health of specific elements of the natural world, and that protecting and enhancing the health of these natural assets is crucial to their continued success."

He noted that "Abu Dhabi is a leader in this approach in the GCC region, and we're very pleased to be back to lead training for businesses in the Gulf."

The Forum is sponsored by Dolphin Energy Limited and the official carrier is Etihad Airways.

Commenting on the Forum, Adel Ahmed Albuainain, CEO, Dolphin Energy Limited, said: "This year's theme is of particular interest to us because as a company that already places a lot of value on natural capital, we are looking forward to contributing to the discussions, sharing our insights and collaborating with our peers. We are also keen to learn more about how we can use this platform to enhance our relationship with the environment, be more efficient and cost effective and drive our sustainability performance in the years ahead."

Linden Coppell, Etihad Airways' Head of Sustainability, said: Etihad Airways is very pleased to support the Sustainable Business Leadership Forum which will bring to the forefront so many important industry topics and issues. There are so many world-leading initiatives currently taking place in Abu Dhabi and the forum - with its focus on natural resources - will make a strong contribution in this area and Etihad Airways, which has pioneered the development and use of biofuels in commercial aviation, is delighted to be playing a central role."

The ADSG, which was set up by the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) in 2008, is made up of 50 members committing to adopt best practices of sustainability management and reporting.

To register at the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Forum 2018, please visit: https://www.adsg.ae/Pages/ADSGForum.aspx

About the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG)

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) is a membership organisation whose mission is to promote sustainability management in Abu Dhabi by providing learning and knowledge sharing opportunities for government, private companies and not for profit organisations in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue. The ADSG was set up by EAD in 2008, with the support of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi, as a forum of members who have signed the ADSG Declaration, committing to adopt best practices of sustainability management and reporting and to actively participate in ADSG activities. The ADSG is open to new members willing to practice and champion sustainability in Abu Dhabi in a spirit of cooperation and open dialogue www.adsg.ae.

