Wireless Mesh Network Market to Grow at 13.8% CAGR to 2022

ReportsnReports.com adds Wireless Mesh Network Market Report is forecast to reach $7.44 billion by 2022 from $3.89 billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 13.8% during (2017-2022) driven by the rapid demand in bandwidth requirement, growing adoption of smart connected devices across various industry verticals, need for consistent and stable network and reduction in the cost of connected devices.

The wireless mesh network market includes various major vendors such as Qualcomm (US), Cisco Systems (US), Aruba Networks (US), ABB (Switzerland), Qorvo (US), Synapse Wireless (US), Wirepas (Finland), Rajant Corporation (US), Strix Systems (US), Cambium Networks (US), Ruckus Wireless (US), and Firetide (US).

North America is expected to hold the largest market share in the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. The adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) across various industry verticals is driving the wireless mesh network market in this region. For instance, since 2012, the US has been incorporating smart solutions into industries, such as energy and utilities, industrial automation, intelligent buildings and infrastructure, and public safety. Most of the smart city projects in the US are near completion; thus, the country is expected to witness a low growth rate in the smart cities space in the years to come.

The ad-hoc mesh design in the global wireless mesh network market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The ad-hoc mesh network design is a peer-to-peer network where end stations function as routing nodes. This network is created as per the need without requirement of a prior complex network design and planning. In ad-hoc network design when access points come in a range, they automatically identify themselves and set up links to each other to form a network. Each access point in the network is in communication with various access points and could route traffic between any different access points on the network.

The Wireless Mesh Network Market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. APAC comprises growing economies, such as Japan, China, India, Singapore, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth in the wireless mesh network market. APAC has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and has always been a lucrative market for wireless mesh networks. The growth of the telecom sector in this region is also expected to fuel the growth of the wireless mesh network market. Telecom service providers in this region offer connectivity solutions to support government initiatives, driving the smart connected society.

The 2.4 GHz segment is expected to have the largest market size in the wireless mesh network market during the forecast period. The 2.4 GHz band is used by microwaves, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth devices, cordless phones, and other wireless devices. It is a relatively short wavelength permit signal that can easily navigate obstructions. By leveraging wave characteristics, the wireless devices in this network can transmit large amounts of data rapidly, making the 2.4 GHz band faster and less susceptible to interference.

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the wireless mesh network market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report segments the wireless mesh network market by component (physical appliances, mesh platforms and services), mesh design, radio frequency, application, and region.

In the process of determining and verifying the wireless mesh network market size of several segments and sub segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted with key people. The break-up of the profiles of the primary participants is as follows:

By Company: Tier 1 - 30 %, Tier 2 - 40%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C-Level - 72%, Director Level - 14%, and Others - 14%

By Region: North America - 57%, Europe - 14%, and APAC - 29

