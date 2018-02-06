Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive gasoline direct injection (GDI) systems market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global automotive GDI systems market will witness a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period. Adoption of GDI systems is helping to increase the fuel efficiency of vehicles.

The demand for fuel-efficient vehicles has increased due to factors such as increasing awareness with respect to the environment and conservation of non-renewable resources such as fuel, along with high cost saving attributes.

The three emerging market trends driving the global automotive GDI systems market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Turbulent jet injection(TJI) systems

Piezoelectric fuel injector

Water injection systems

The TJI system is a system in which the sparkplug and the fuel injector are placed close together. The key to the TJI system is around the spark plug, where there is a mini chamber before the main combustion chamber, and there are various holes through which the fuel is transferred from the mini chamber to the main combustion chamber. So, as a little mixture goes into the mini chamber, the spark plug ignites the mixture in the mini chamber, and the burnt flames come through the same holes between the mini chamber and the main chamber and enter the main combustion chamber.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components research, "The ignition of the fuel mixture used to happen directly in the main chamber. In this arrangement the ignition of fuel was improper as it formed a V-shaped flame. However, with the TJI system, the ignition is improvised, and the fuel burnt is distributed evenly over the piston. The use of this technology is helping to increase the vehicle's performance."

Global automotive GDI systems market segmentation

This market research report segments the global automotive GDI systems marketbased on vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and three major regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report provides a comprehensive outlook of the market based on vehicle type of GDI systems in passenger cars and commercial vehicles, and the market for these systems in different regions, including the analysis of key leading countries.

APAC was the leading region for the global automotive GDI systems market in 2017, accounting for a market share of over 44%, followed by the Americas and APAC. While the market share of the other two regions is expected to decrease over the forecast period, APAC will witness a significant increase of over 5% in its market share by 2022.

