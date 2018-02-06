LONGi Solar has upgraded its Indian project, and now the solar manufacturer will set up 1 GW each for monocrystalline cell and module manufacturing capacity at the fab in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.Last week LONGi Solar confirmed to pv magazine that it was planning the construction of a 1GW manufacturing facility in India. However, in a further announcement published today, the company has increased this capacity to 2 GW following the release of additional funding. Responding to growing market demand, LONGi will invest $309 million into the project, including approximately $240 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...