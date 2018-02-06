While expecting the deployment of several GWs, which were allocated in this year's auction, Spain's solar demand grew by 145% last year. Most of the 135 MW installed last year comes from self-consumption and off-grid projects.A newly installed solar capacity of 135 MW should not be considered an exceptional result for one of Europe's largest economies such as Spain. But if you take the Spanish renewable energy market, however, the result can be considered very good, as the country has one of the world's most hostile solar legislations (and self-consumption in general), while investor confidence ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...