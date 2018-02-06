Ethereum News UpdateIt is no surprise that Ethereum prices fell 5.5% on Tuesday morning, given that U.S. senators will place cryptocurrencies under the microscope today.More specifically, the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs will hear testimony from two of the most important regulators on the planet: Jay Clayton of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and J. Christopher Giancarlo from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).Together, Clayton and Giancarlo oversee cryptocurrencies within the U.S.Both have launched lawsuits against shady crypto organizations, while also stressing the need for continued innovation. It is.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...