Hydroelectric power was initially used to power sawmills, domestic power lifts, and to perform mechanical tasks like grinding grains. However, at present, hydropower is being used for agricultural activities, industrial uses in hushing, and powering water clocks.

According to the energy industry experts at Infiniti, "The demand and consumption of hydroelectric power are always rising as it's a clean fuel source and also one of the cheapest forms of energy available today."

Economic source of energy: The popularity of hydroelectricity has been increasing since the total cost of operation and maintenance is negligible. Also, as they do not have to be purified, most energy suppliers prefer hydroelectric power.

