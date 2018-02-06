AIM-listed fishing tackle retailer Fishing Republic said on Tuesday that finance director Russell Holmes has resigned to take up another position. Holmes will remain at the company until mid-March to ensure an orderly handover and a group financial controller has been appointed for an interim period until a permanent successor is hired. Executive chairman James Newman said: "I would like to thank Russell for his contribution to the company over the last two years and wish him well in his future ...

