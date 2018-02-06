British video games company Frontier Developments posted a fall in operating profit despite a slight improvement in revenue in its interim results for the six months leading to 30 November 2017 released on Tuesday. Frontier managed to move revenue ahead 4.97% to £19m over the half, mostly thanks to continued interest in its Elite Dangerous and Planet Coaster titles, but with margins dropping from 74% to 69%, operating profits dropped 16.67% to £3m. However, EBITDA moved ahead £200,000 to ...

