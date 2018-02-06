America's shortfall in trade with the rest of the world widened at the end of 2017 as imports continued to run ahead of exports, boosted by strong domestic demand. The total US foreign trade deficit increased by 5.3% month-on-month in December to reach $53.1bn, according to the Department of Commerce. Economists had penciled in a reading of -$52.1bn. Nonetheless, according to Ian Shepherdson at Pantheon Macroeconomics, the 20.5% annualised surge in imports of goods ex-oil and aircraft observed ...

