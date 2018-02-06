ROUYN-NORANDA, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/18 -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (TSX: GMX)(FRANKFURT: G1MN)(STUTTGART: G1MN)(BERLIN: G1MN)(MUNICH: G1MN)(XETRA: G1MN)(OTCQX: GLBXF) is pleased to inform shareholders that Enforcer Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE: VEIN)(FRANKFURT: N071) has discovered a gold zone (OR79) approximately 1.5 km west-southwest of the Galena/No.2 coarse gold bearing vein systems located on the Montalembert property in Quebec. The new discovery falls within the area covered under the Globex option of the Montalembert property to Enforcer.

"The gold mineralization occurs within shear-hosted, north-northwest trending and moderately east dipping quartz veins that range in widths from 0.3 m to 0.10 m. Within the veins, free gold is spatially associated with sericite, chlorite, pyrite and locally chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena. Higher grade values are associated with up to 2% disseminated pyrite in quartz veins."

"Assay results from 22 grab samples of isolated outcrops within the area range from 0.50 to 9.19 g/t Au". Note: grab samples are selective by nature and values reported may not be representative of the mineralized zones.

See the Enforcer press release of today's date for detailed assays.

"A 20 line-km IP geophysical survey is underway in advance of a 1,500 m diamond drilling program set to commence in early February".

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

