Pawar Law Group: Liberty Tax Reminder: Important February 13, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action- TAX

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Pawar Law Group reminds shareholders who purchased shares of Liberty Tax, Inc. (NASDAQ: TAX) from June 29, 2016 through December 11, 2017, both dates inclusive ("Class Period") of the important February 13, 2018 lead plaintiff deadline in the suit. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Liberty Tax investors under the federal securities laws. To join the Liberty Tax class action, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/liberty-tax-inc/ or call Vik Pawar, Esq. toll-free at 888-589-9804 or email vik@pawarlawgroup.com for information on the class action.

No class has yet been certified in the above action. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. You may retain counsel of your choice.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Liberty Tax's former CEO John T. Hewitt created an inappropriate tone at the top; (2) the inappropriate tone at the top led to ineffective entity level controls over the organization; and (3) as a result, defendants' statements about Liberty Tax's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 13, 2018. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://pawarlawgroup.com/cases/liberty-tax-inc/ or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Vik Pawar of Pawar Law Group toll-free at 888-589-9804 or via email vik@pawarlawgroup.com.

