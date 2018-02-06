

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - A group of U.S. Senators have warned President Donald Trump against the potential consequences of a preemptive military strike on North Korea and the risks of miscalculation and retaliation.



In a letter to the President Monday, the senators also expressed serious concern over the continued absence of a U.S. Ambassador to South Korea and sought justification on the reported removal from consideration of a highly qualified candidate, Dr. Victor Cha, for that position.



The lawmakers emphasized the urgent need for diplomatic leadership, stating 'The challenge posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs is perhaps the most significant foreign policy challenge our nation has faced in decades'.



'It is therefore shocking that the Administration - a full year into its term - has yet to formally nominate someone to be the ambassador, which is the highest-ranking U.S. government official in South Korea. It is equally disturbing that the individual being considered for this position, Dr. Victor Cha, who has extensive qualifications and experience, has been removed from consideration after receiving Agrément from South Korea.'



The letter was signed by Senators Benjamin Cardin, Jack Reed, Tim Kaine, Patty Murray, Christopher Coons, Elizabeth Warren, Edward Markey, Brian Schatz, Jeffrey Merkley, Bernard Sanders, Jeanne Shaheen, Catherine Cortez Masto, Kamala Harris, Mazie Hirono, Sheldon Whitehouse, Christopher Murphy, Martin Heinrich, and Chris Van Hollen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX