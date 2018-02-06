Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2018) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a nanotherapeutics company focused on the research and commercial development of proprietary drug formulations for the treatment of heart failure, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the 2018 BIO CEO & Investor Conference, to be held February 12th and 13th, in New York City.

Cardiol's President and CEO, David Elsley, will present a corporate overview on Tuesday, February 13th at 11:15 AM EST at the New York Marriott Marquis, Ziegfeld Presentation Room.

Now in its 20th year, the BIO CEO & Investor Conference is one of the largest investor conferences focused on established and emerging publicly-traded and select private biotech companies. The mission of the conference is to support industry-wide success by presenting a broad and unbiased view of investment opportunities, providing a neutral forum where institutional investors, industry analysts, and senior biotechnology executives can shape the future investment landscape of the biotechnology industry.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics is a nanotherapeutics company focused on the research and commercial development of proprietary drug formulations for the treatment of heart failure. Heart failure is a chronic condition that affects more than 26 million people globally. Over five million adults in the U.S. suffer from heart failure, and it remains a leading cause of death and hospitalization with associated healthcare costs exceeding $30 billion annually. People with heart failure experience shortness of breath, fatigue, rapid heart rate, edema, reduced exercise capacity and a marked reduction in quality of life. Approximately half of all heart failure patients have heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), which is often associated with diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure and for which there have been no new therapies developed in over 20 years. Cardiol is developing CTX01, a proprietary nanoformulation of pharmaceutical cannabidiol for the treatment of HFpEF. Cannabidiol has been shown to attenuate cardiac dysfunction in experimental models of diabetic cardiomyopathy and to decrease oxidative stress, fibrosis, and inflammation in other models relevant to HFpEF. CTX01 is designed to optimize and maintain blood levels of cannabidiol and target the drug to areas of inflammation in the heart. Cardiol is also developing CTX02, a proprietary nanoformulation of methotrexate for the treatment of heart failure. Recent experimental data have shown that methotrexate improves cardiac function after acute myocardial infarction and has anti-fibrotic properties. For further information, please visit www.cardiolrx.com.

