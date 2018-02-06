The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive HVAC controllers market predicts a CAGR of almost 5% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005683/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive HVAC controllers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report segments the global automotive HVAC controllers market by vehicle type (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive HVAC controllers market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Growing demand for vehicles, as well as safety and comfort level therein: a major market driver

APAC dominated the global automotive HVAC controllers market with close to 50% share in 2017

ACDelco, Microchip Technology, DENSO, Hanon Systems, NXP Semiconductors, and Sensata Technologies are some of the players in the market

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing demand for vehicles, as well as safety and comfort level therein: a major market driver

Growing demand for vehicles, as well as safety and comfort level therein, is one of the major factors driving the global automotive HVAC controllers market. Growing demand for vehicles is highly correlated with the growth of the global automotive HVAC controllers market because most passenger cars are equipped with HVAC controllers. Global car sales increased by around 6% in 2016. Most of the contribution to it has been made by the sale of SUVs and crossovers in the Chinese and European passenger car markets. The SUV market in Europe witnessed an increase in the market share of nearly 27% in 2015.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive electronics, "The automotive sector is consistently developing new products and introducing them to the market. Vehicle comfort is ranked among top three criteria for the purchase of an automobile. Other factors considered by customers while buying vehicles are cost, style and features, and engine capacity. Customer satisfaction is essentially connected to safety. Comfort and material also play a vital role in reducing noise, vibration, and harshness, which enhances driving comfort."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

APAC: largest automotive HVAC controllers market

Increasing investments in infrastructure and subsequent requirement of additional CVs by construction companies for transportation in countries such as China and India are driving the market in APAC. APAC has the maximum sales growth of passenger cars because of the increasing disposable income of people. In China, sales taxes have been decreased on passenger cars with engine capacity 1.6 liters to boost the passenger car market. The tax revision is expected to be rescheduled again. This will further impact the sales of passenger cars in China. APAC is the dominant region in the automotive HVAC controllers market. The dominance of APAC is owing to the high-volume of passenger cars in the region.

Transformation of conventional HVAC controls to digital controls: key market trend

Traditional switches of the HVAC systems that are prone to wear and tear are being replaced with interactive LCD-based systems for robustness and longevity of the system. Digital HVAC controls are replacing traditional switches used for vent positions, blower speed, and temperature control. Modern HVAC controllers offer capacitive touch interface, controlled through proximity capacitive touch sensor, an Infrared sensor remote control, and micro switches. The system drives the blower motor and actuator with the help of H-bridge and high-current switch. The system also provides information related to the safety features such as motor stall detection motor jams' shorting, and open load.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180206005683/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com