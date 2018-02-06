Tadawul Chairperson Sarah Al Suhaimi to Speak at 2018 Milken MENA Summit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Tadawul, the Saudi Stock Exchange, announced today that Chairperson Sarah Al Suhaimi will attend and speak at the Milken Institute MENA Summit, taking place in Abu Dhabi from February 7-8, 2018. Sarah will participate in two sessions to share her perspectives on women in the workforce and on capital markets and financial infrastructure in MENA.

The "Women in the Workforce" lunch session will take place on Wednesday, February 7 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. GST. Sarah will be joined during the session by other senior female leaders from State Street, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, John Hopkins Medicine International, Nima Capital, and Standard Chartered. The discussion will be moderated by Richard Ditizio, President and Chief Operating Officer at the Milken Institute, and will be led with welcome remarks from Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development of the United Arab Emirates.

Sarah will also speak on the "Determinants of FDI: Capital Markets and Financial Infrastructure in MENA" panel on Thursday, February 8 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. GST. Also joining the panel are executives from Citigroup, Savola Group, and Investcorp Bank; the discussion will be moderated by John Burbank, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Passport Capital.

About the Milken Institute MENA Summit:

The MENA Summit is organized by the Milken Institute, an independent economic think tank based in the United States. The Institute's inaugural MENA Summit will convene senior executives, influential investors, government officials, sovereign wealth fund directors and philanthropists to discuss and create solutions to the region's most pressing issues.

For additional details and updates on the Milken MENA Summit, visit:

About Tadawul

The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) is the sole entity authorized in theKingdom of Saudi Arabiato act as the kingdom's securities exchange (the Exchange), listing and trading in securities. With a market capitalization of $450 billion, the Saudi stock market is the 25rdlargest stock market among the 67 members of the World Federation of Exchanges and is the dominant market in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) comprising 54 percent of total GCC market capitalization and 72 percent of value traded. For more information on Tadawul please visithttp://www.tadawul.com.sa.

