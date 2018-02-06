Global Swine and Avian Influenza Drug Development Pipeline Review 2017 Featuring Gemmus Pharma, Aphios, Fides Pharma, Inovio, Microbiotix, NanoViricides, Shionogi and Tria Bioscience

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

H5N1 is a type of influenza virus that causes a highly infectious, severe respiratory disease in birds called avian influenza. This virus can spread to humans. There are a total of 63 products in development for this indication, by 47 companies and six academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Gemmus Pharma, Aphios, Fides Pharma, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Microbiotix, NanoViricides, Shionogi, the University of Wisconsin Madison and Tria Bioscience.

H1N1 Infection also called as swine flu is a new kind of flu in humans. It's caused by the contagious H1N1 influenza virus. There are a total of 99 products in development for this indication, by 67 companies and 14 academic institutions. Key companies operating in this pipeline space include Johnson & Johnson, and the University of Sherbrooke.

In both types of influenza, the most common molecular target being studied is hemagglutinin, by a considerable margin. However, a number of both human and viral proteins are also under active development.

This report provides an overview of the Swine and Avian Influenza pipeline landscape. The report provides comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development and key players involved in therapeutic development for influenza A virus, subtypes H5N1 and H1N1, and features dormant and discontinued projects. Symptoms of influenza include fever and cough, fatigue, acute respiratory distress, shortness of breath, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Scope

Which companies are the most active within each pipeline?

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication?

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies?

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area?

