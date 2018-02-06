Cloud Testing Market Worth 10.24 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new research report "Cloud Testing Market by Component (Testing Tools/Platforms and Services), Testing Tool/Platform (Functional Testing, API Testing), Service (Managed Services and Professional Services), Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is expected to grow from USD 5.55 Billion in 2017 to USD 10.24 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.01% during the forecast period.

The increasing adoption of the cloud technology across businesses, reduced cost of ownership, and the scalability and flexibility offered by cloud-based testing platforms are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the Cloud Testing Market.

The functional testing tools segment is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

Functional testing, being a staple of Quality Assurance (QA) management, ensures the Application Under Test (AUT) complies with the business requirements. Cloud-based functional testing tools offer several advantages, such as quick setup and tool deployment, high productivity, and shorter test cycles. They enable the test teams to test applications from anywhere in the world, thereby improving the collaboration between disparate team members.

The retail and eCommerce vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period.

The retail and eCommerce vertical includes online retailers who leverage the cloud technology to provide their offerings to their customers. The increasing competition among eCommerce giants is acting as a threat to the brick-and-mortar stores, with a rising number of online retailers operating through web and mobile apps. Thus, customer service and satisfaction are of foremost importance to these retailers which can be achieved through continuous delivery and uninterrupted functioning of the digital offerings. Cloud testing tools and services offer on-demand services to these retailers to load test their applications that are accessed by multiple users per second. This eases the load testing of the applications and scales up the tests whenever required, thereby facilitating continuous delivery.

The rapid adoption of the cloud technology, due to the scalability and flexibility offered by the cloud environment is expected to make North America the largest market, in terms of the global share.

North America consists of developed economies, such as the United States (US) and Canada. In this region, cloud-based applications are gaining traction among the QA and test teams. The region's strong financial position also enables it to invest heavily in advanced testing tools and technologies. These advantages have provided North American organizations a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, the region has the presence of several major cloud testing vendors. Therefore, there is strong competition among the players. The number of enterprises adopting cloud testing solutions and services is quite high in North America as compared to the other regions.

The major vendors who offer cloud testing solutions and services across the globe are IBM (US), Oracle (US), CA Technologies (US), Micro Focus (UK), SmartBear Software (US), SOASTA (US), Xamarin (US), Cygnet Infotech (India), Cavisson Systems (US), Tricentis (Austria), Cigniti (India), Cognizant (US), and Capgemini (France). These vendors have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as new product launches, partnerships, and collaborations, to enhance their position in the Cloud Testing Market.

