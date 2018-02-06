German Armed Forces Sign Three Year Contract for IDenta Corp. Products

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / IDenta Corp. (OTC PINK: IDTA), a worldwide leader in the development of Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive Detection Field Kits, will now equip the German Armed Forces with kits to detect explosives. The contract, signed by the German Armed Forces, stipulates that IDenta Corp. will supply its Explosive Identification Kits for a period of three years. The IDenta Kits have multiple advantages over other products. They provide great benefits to users, including reliability, safety, and simplicity of use. Our products have passed all laboratory and field tests and are now standard for the German Armed Forces.

Amichai Glattstein, COO of IDenta, said, "We are very excited about supplying our products to one of the most important armed forces in the world. We are pleased with our first order for over $10,000. IDenta Corp. is looking forward to frequent orders during this three-year period."

About IDenta Corp.

Since 2002, IDenta Corporation and its subsidiary, IDenta Ltd., have been recognized as worldwide leaders in the development of proprietary on-site Drug, Drug Precursor and Explosive detection kits. IDenta Corp. develops, manufactures, and distributes revolutionary products for both the professional and civil markets which consistently pass the highest qualifications and testing procedures of law enforcement and security agencies around the world.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements contained herein may be, within the meaning of the federal securities laws, "forward-looking statements" that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof, and the company does not undertake any responsibility to update any of these statements in the future.

