GTM Research has given its preliminary estimate for installations over the full year 2017 at 11.8 GW, a 22% decline from 2016 levels.The United States saw its second largest level of solar installations in any quarter during the final three months of 2017, according to the latest estimates from GTM Research. The research organization released an estimate that the United States has installed nearly 4 GW of solar at the Solar Power Northeast conference in Boston. And while both this number and the full year numbers represent a year-over-year decline, this is mostly due to the spike in installations ...

