At the request of Cybaero AB, Cybaero AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from February 8, 2018.



Security name: Cybaero AB TO 12 -------------------------------- Short name: CBA TO 12 -------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010573147 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 150388 --------------------------------



Terms: Issue price, 5,5 SEK per share. --------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Cybaero AB --------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: September 13, 2018 - September 28, 2018. --------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: September 26, 2018. ---------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 8 528 00 399.