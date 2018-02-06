The Open Compute Project Foundation (OCP) announces today the preliminary results of an assessment of the market impact of the Open Compute Project worldwide. OCP has engaged IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, to determine the adoption and impact of OCP gear in the technology industry. Since its inception, OCP has worked to drive innovation in and around the data center industry, bringing together nearly two hundred member organizations and thousands of engineers. The demands on the modern datacenter continue to expand with the growth of IOT, security and edge computing, as well as increasing energy consumption requirements.

"OCP is excited to work with IHS Markit to get an independent view of our ability to influence the market through adoption. This study creates a baseline for us to measure our progress against, as well as gives us insight into projected growth in regions and markets. It also provides a view into perceived value as well as barriers for adoption. While we are pleased with the initial indicators, we also recognize we have much to do to continue our momentum," stated Rocky Bullock, CEO for the Open Compute Project Foundation.

IHS Markit interviewed OCP members, suppliers and service providers, as well as incorporated their own in-depth industry research to determine non-board member revenue by region and vertical, as well as provide a forecast through 2021. OCP Board member companies include Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Intel, Microsoft and Rackspace. Equipment markets explored in this study included servers, storage, network, rack, power and peripherals. Among the preliminary findings:

2017 OCP YoY growth from non-board member companies was 103%

The 5-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) is 59%, while the total market growth is expected to be in the low single digits

Servers account for almost 75% of non-board OCP revenue in 2017, with rack, power, peripherals and other (primarily WiFi and PON, or passive optical networks) expecting the highest growth rates

The America's represented the majority of non-board OCP revenue in 2017, through hyperscaler, telco and financial industry adoption, while EMEA has a forecasted CAGR of 70%, primarily driven by telecommunications firms

EMEA revenue from non-board member companies is expected to surpass $1 billion (US) by 2021, while Asia Pacific is expected to surpass EMEA in adoption as early as 2020

Also among the findings that IHS Markit uncovered are the primary adoption drivers of OCP, which include:

Power efficiency

Cost reductions

Standardization and quick deployment capability

OCP and IHS Markit will finalize the results of the research and announce the complete results of the study at the Annual OCP Worldwide Summit, to be held in San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, CA March 20 21, 2018. Learn more at http://opencompute.org/ocp-u.s.-summit-2018/.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world's leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

About OCP

The Open Compute Project Foundation is a 501(c)(6) organization which was founded in 2011 by Facebook, Intel and Rackspace. The mission is to apply the benefits of open source to hardware and rapidly increase the pace of innovation in, near and around the data center and beyond.

