Global T-Shirt Printing Machines Market Report 2017-2025 - Screen Printing Machines, Digital Printing & Plot Printing

The "Global T-Shirt Printing Machines Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report

The custom t-shirt printing market was valued at US$ 1,158.6 Mn in 2016, and is expected to cross US$ 3,000.0 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2025.

The global t-shirt printing machines market is positioned to witness significant growth with the increasing disposable income and shifting trend towards custom designed apparels. In addition, continues development in printing technologies to reduce production cost and cycle is also expected to support the growth of custom t-shirt printing machines market. Since custom-print t-shirts largely appeal and are popular among youth, the organizations and companies who target young audience are using them as a promotional tool. The custom-print t-shirts are ideally distributed at events that company or organization sponsors.



By distributing t-shirts with custom printed logos and company name, the organizations aim to promote their brand and product offerings. Furthermore, affordability of custom print t-shirts make them an ideal promotional tool with huge potential. This is increasing the production of custom printed t-shirts globally. All the above factors represent a positive outlook for t-shirt printing machine manufacturers and related trade partners.



We have considered screen printing machines, digital printing machines and plot printing machines to estimate market size of overall t-shirt printing machines. In 2015, in terms of revenue, the digital T-shirt printing machine was the largest segment, accounting for more than 40% of revenue share. Also, the segment is expected to expand at the highest revenue CAGR of 12.1% throughout the forecast period 2017 - 2025. Adoption of digital printers is high in developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to increasing demand of high quality and durable designs on t-shirts by consumers.



In terms of value, Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2015, constituting more than 30% of market share. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to remain dominant by 2025, expanding at the highest CAGR of 13.5% from 2017 to 2025. Currently, in terms of volume, the demand for screen T-shirt printing machine is high in the region owing to low initial cost of these printers than digital and plot printers.



Also, screen T-shirt printing machines are being increasingly used to print T-shirts, having same design, in bulk to meet rising demand from large companies, NGOs, and communities etc. in Asia Pacific. As a result, spending on screen T-shirt printing machines is projected to increase by vendors, particularly focusing on providing low-cost customized T-shirts to their customers.



The t-shirt printing machines is highly fragmented with large number of local players in each regional market. Some major players in the global custom t-shirt printing market are Brother International Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, ColDesi, Inc, Kornit Digital, The M&R Companies, Mimaki Global, Anajet, Konica Minolta, Inc., Mutoh Belgium nv, Mciroscreen Production Pte. Ltd, KP Tech Machine Pvt Ltd and several others.



