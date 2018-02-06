Celebro Media Launches First Full 4K/UHD Studio Facilities in North America

LONDON, February 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

-Pioneering IP studio concept forms basis for new studios in Washington DC-

Celebro Media today announces the launch of its new Washington DC live broadcast studio with stunning views of the White House. The multi million-dollar build will be the first US studio to be fully 4K/UHD functioning with pioneering IP technology and multi-camera capabilities.

In the run-up to the 2018 mid-term elections and all year round, news broadcasters will be able to hire the Celebro Media studio on an ad hoc basis with premium views of United States' most influential building. It will also offer news broadcasters the flexibility to create a last-minute pop-up studio during breaking US Government, or national, stories.

"The White House will play an important part in many upcoming news stories in 2018. This investment is giving broadcasters the chance to hire a flexible production space with premium views in a purpose-built facility that no one else can offer," comments Wesley Dodd, CEO of Celebro Media. "Celebro's global reach now means that we can offer broadcasters the chance to link to other studios including our central London location to create more diverse content."

Stephen Gaisford, Director of US Operations at Celebro Media said, "Using the right technology to future-proof our current studios and upcoming facilities enables us to easily be on-hand for breaking stories and host 24 hours news channels. This studio is just the start of Celebro's rapid expansion in the US market and we look forward to housing some of the world's biggest news channels."

The studio will be fitted withNewTek'sIP Series,a software-driven, modular video production system with virtually limitless access to video sources and video mixing options.It has been designed for the latest IP video-production techniques while also being fully backwards compatible. This makes the new studio and facilities suitable for all formats and transmission protocols. Being a fullycustomisable IP workflow solution, the IP Series makes the studio highlyflexible and ableto handle the most demanding production needs.

Rotolight's new Anova PRO 2 LED lights will supply all lighting, and Riedel will supply all real-time signal distribution, communications and data transport solutions.

About Celebro Media

Celebro Media boasts global fully robotic live television studios in 4K and HD, plus outside broadcasting (OB) facilities in UK, US and Russia. It provides clients with high-quality flexible services that allow content and messages to reach the broadest possible audience and achieve targets.

Celebro Media's highly experienced team also provides consultancy on IPTV, broadcast strategy, commercialisation, editorial and technical services, public relations and research, as well as access to transmission networks and a diverse catalogue of media content.

Major clients include BBC World Service, MTV, Discovery Channel, TRT World and Reuters. Celebro Media has also produced branded content for Coca-Cola, M&S and Reebok.

