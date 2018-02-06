Herald Finance: 2 Blockchain Stocks to Watch on Tuesday

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 6, 2018 / Since the emergence of Bitcoin, blockchain has ignited innovation, spreading across a number of industries, which has created an avenue for new methods of online transactions. The fundamental blockchain technology protects the privacy of users during transactions but also protects the content of the transaction. Here are two stocks that are making headway in this rapidly growing industry; Guard Dog Inc. (OTC PINK: GRDO) and MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCQB: MGTI).

Guard Dog, Inc. ("GRDO"), a company that is focused on launching mining operations and hashing power in the USA and Hong Kong, recently announced they have launched a new store called Guard Dog Tough™. The store will develop this property to showcase the company's line of security products and services.

Brian Estrada, CEO, stated, "I am extremely happy to be able to make today's announcement. I believe the rapid pace at which we launched the online store will come as a surprise to many. It was just a short three weeks ago today that we announced the company was entering into the digital asset space. I am very pleased that we were able to develop and launch the online store as we continue to work on other aspects of the Company's business plan."

GRDO is currently trading between the price range of $0.001 and $0.0012.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. ("MGTI") is currently ranked as one of the largest U.S.-based Bitcoin miners. The company currently owns or operates approximately 5,000 Bitmain Antminer S9 Bitcoin mining rigs and 50 GPU-based Ethereum miners, capable of generating over 65 Ph/s of computing power. The company also recently announced that they have ended their relationship with legendary cybersecurity pioneer John McAfee.

Over the last two weeks of trading, MGTI has reached highs of $4.19 and has since been trading between $2.30 and $2.60.

About HeraldFinance.com

HeraldFinance.com ("HF") is owned by Best Media Publishing LLC, a Nevada corporation. HF produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. HF has not been compensated for this content.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither HF nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.HeraldFinance.com/.

NO WARRANTY

HF, the Author, and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect, or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise, arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness, or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

editor@heraldfinance.com

HeraldFinance.com